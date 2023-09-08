razerblade99 in
Career advice
Hi everyone, I'm currently in my final semester of grad school majoring in data science. Any suggestions for someone getting back into the data science job market?
For context, im an international student located in the US and have a year of experience in analytics and data engineering in the CPG industry.
Thanks in advance
Naoisx
Be prepared for imminent suffering. Work on your mental fortitude and don’t give up.
11
ZxxxyzzzSoftware Engineer
Why?
