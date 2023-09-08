razerblade99 in  
Data Science at University at Buffalo, State University of New York 

Career advice

Hi everyone, I'm currently in my final semester of grad school majoring in data science. Any suggestions for someone getting back into the data science job market?
For context, im an international student located in the US and have a year of experience in analytics and data engineering in the CPG industry.
Thanks in advance
6
2680
Naoisx 
Be prepared for imminent suffering. Work on your mental fortitude and don’t give up.
11
ZxxxyzzzSoftware Engineer  
Why?

