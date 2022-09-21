techy2294 in
SDR > AE
I have 1+ years experience as an SDR and am ready to make the move to a midmarket/SMB/Growth AE role and think I'm more than qualified with 1 year experience. Thoughts? And is 70k base 140k OTE the standard salary for this role?
Depending on your location, whether it’s an SMB or MM position, and if it’s an internal or external promotion, you can expect $120k-$140k for year 1.
Although many people have been promoted to AE
after 6-12 months in my experience that's certainly not the average. I would say 1.5-2 years is the typical time SDR's are promoted internally or even considered for an AE role externally.