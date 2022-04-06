enilator in
Verbal Offer to Letter Time?
Received a verbal offer Tuesday - 3/22 with the company recruiter stating an official letter would arrive Friday - 3/25 or Monday - 3/28. I followed up on Tuesday - 3/29 to see if they needed any additional information from me. They did respond saying they were working on internal things and would keep me updated on that same day, but haven't heard anything.
Previous offer letters have been either same day or within a day or two of the verbal offer. So I'm not sure if this is a common thing or if its my own self-doubt getting to me. If it matters, the company size is about 150-200 people.
To follow up on it, I ended up reaching out again by phone on Tuesday 4/5 to see what was going on. I'll probably word this wrong, but I'm the first remote hire in my state, so they had to do something with the State taxes that was taking a bit. I received the offer letter this morning 4/6.
Eyy congrats
