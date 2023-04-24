How to pay a cot fee/activation fee for loans and grants after university after work experience times three?

Greetings





After university and after working at seperate employers for several years and in a no work break period, i find myself searching for funds to use to pay a fees schedule that my post graduate retiree parents wont displace bank balances due to having already graduated degree level one, on both ends. While only having the options to stay/live on parents estate. I am going to be the second person in my direct family that applys to and eventually gets a masters degree. I do not have children and am not married or dating. However i still need to pay fees and the potential employers are really fussy about hiring and paying out and salary levels without a variety of paperwork administration. I havent activated the student loan offerings due to not being registered for masters degree yet. Also the local banks wornt allow a soft loan and or credit withdrawel bwcause theres no current earning only past and future earnings of which future doesnt start until after fees payments go through.





Regards

John Patrick Oldfield