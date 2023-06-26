Changing Data Science job dilemmas

I am a Data Scientist in a big company (not MAANG). I graduated with my PhD degree in Engineering and started this job as my first out of school job.

I am here for a year and half and earning around 130k plus maybe bonuses!

I am thinking about changing my job but not sure if I will regret it or no. The pros and cons of current job:

Pros:

• My manager is amazing human being and has good knowledge of the business. He helps me a lot to learn.

• I work hybrid 2 days from the office and 3 days from home and the work is chill. It is not hectic at all. Also, we get unlimited PTO.

• I really like the culture here.

Cons:

• I think I am underpaid given that I live in an expensive city

• I don’t trust in the future of the group I am working with.

• I am not using so much stats and math and worried if I continue like this, I’ll forget about all and would take me a couple of months to get back to them.

Mainly I would like to join bank or financial institutes or work at Amazon or Apple. Should I look into changing my job?





Hi.