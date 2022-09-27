Brandon158 in
BIG 4 CONSULTING
I am applying for big 4 consulting firm internships and i am womdering if anyone has had past experience doing consulting for any of these companies? If so please reach out to me
specialKannonData Analyst
I had did some time at Deloitte and although the culture was a little toxic and pretentious, it's what I hear ALL the firms share. You're either gonna get overworked or be bored. The summer is usually slower than during the year. Either way, take what every you can get. It's all about getting your foot in the door.
QiwiehdbxbsnsFinance at The Ohio State University
What type of consulting did you do at deloitte?
