nepadev in
Motivation for my spouse
Hello,
I am trying to push my spouse on the IT sector. Previously she was in different sector. She is currently enrolled into Bachelors of Software Engineering program with some credits remaining. I am not going to lie she has 0 confidence and most of the times expect me to help her when she talks with recruiters. She expect me to do her assignments and sometimes I help her but I am unable to boost her confidence. I am trying this for more than a year. She seems to believe she doesn't know anything and can't answer any questions properly during the interview.
Any advice on boosting her confidence?
4
2056
Sort by:
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465
I suggest listening to what she wants from her life, as she'll have more success(even if the field isn't in SE) when she is self-motivated. If this is truly what she wants to do, perhaps finding the application of the knowledge towards her area of secondary interest will be helpful. When I was interested in helping a local animal shelter, I found enormous fulfillment getting their website updated so potential parents could view relevant profiles with pictures/videos of dogs learning new tricks etc., a massive upgrade from the single page they'd previously had. This would also allow her to begin building a portfolio of work she's comfortable and passionate about explaining during interviews, versus you doing all of the work, and then setting her up to fail once she has her own job.