Motivation for my spouse

Hello,





I am trying to push my spouse on the IT sector. Previously she was in different sector. She is currently enrolled into Bachelors of Software Engineering program with some credits remaining. I am not going to lie she has 0 confidence and most of the times expect me to help her when she talks with recruiters. She expect me to do her assignments and sometimes I help her but I am unable to boost her confidence. I am trying this for more than a year. She seems to believe she doesn't know anything and can't answer any questions properly during the interview.





Any advice on boosting her confidence?