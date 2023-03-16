madscience in  
US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban

https://gizmodo.com/cfius-bytedance-sell-tiktok-face-possible-ban-1850231769

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
"Under TikTok’s plan, called “Project Texas,” all data on American users would be stored in the U.S. TikTok’s traffic is currently routed through Oracle’s servers, the social media app states, and in the future, Oracle engineers will be able to inspect TikTok’s source code." "Quick, what's the most pro-American project name we can think of" - TikTok PR probably
HoptimumProduct Manager  
Oracle's HQ is in Austin, but I like your version better lol
