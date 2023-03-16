madscience in
US tells ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban
"Under TikTok’s plan, called “Project Texas,” all data on American users would be stored in the U.S. TikTok’s traffic is currently routed through Oracle’s servers, the social media app states, and in the future, Oracle engineers will be able to inspect TikTok’s source code." "Quick, what's the most pro-American project name we can think of" - TikTok PR probably
Oracle's HQ is in Austin, but I like your version better lol
