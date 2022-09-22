Coaches AMA with Levels.fyi- Interviews and Negotiation

Hi everyone, and welcome to our first Coaches AMA! 📣





How Do I Participate?

Simply type your questions in the comments below and our coaches will begin answering them in thread between 11am-1pm PT (2-4pm ET)

Share your experiences and help one another out! If you see an opportunity to start or join a discussion, reply in thread!

Take screenshots, share resources, and tell your networks about what we're building here!





What kind of questions should I ask? Here are some examples: