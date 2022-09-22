Brian in
Coaches AMA with Levels.fyi- Interviews and Negotiation
Hi everyone, and welcome to our first Coaches AMA! 📣
How Do I Participate?
- Simply type your questions in the comments below and our coaches will begin answering them in thread between 11am-1pm PT (2-4pm ET)
- Share your experiences and help one another out! If you see an opportunity to start or join a discussion, reply in thread!
- Take screenshots, share resources, and tell your networks about what we're building here!
What kind of questions should I ask? Here are some examples:
- How do counter offers work and should you accept them?
- What are the most important parts of an elevator pitch? How do you know what’s the right thing to say?
- How do you talk about your character flaws in a way that benefits you during an interview?
- How long should you wait to follow up after your interviews are complete?
AnonBackend Software Engineer
When you’re thinking about going from start ups to some of the larger companies what are ways you can best sell your experience? I find that my work is discounted since I’m not dealing with the same level of scale as they are in my day to day.
sunnydaisySoftware Engineer
This is a great question actually. I need help with this too!
