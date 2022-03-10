19g615kz372wzv in
Google Team Match
Hey everyone I am in the team match stage at Google now.
I was wondering how often you don't get team matched? I am looking in Chicago for a mobile role, and I'm not sure how many teams do mobile here.
No offer yet until after match, but will update
TIA
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Levels actually wrote a blog about the Google hiring process here: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/google-software-engineer-interview-process.html It seems like it could possibly take a year if needed since the scores are held up to a year.
