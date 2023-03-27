I am a junior in college. I am pursuing Bachelor in Computer Science in India.

I plan to apply for a data/business analyst internship in mid-August. By then I will have completed my Google Data Analyst Certification and a project in that field. I have a CGPA of 9.25/10.00. I want to work preferably at banks (JP Morgan Chase, UBS etc) or MNCs (Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple etc). I have completed 2 courses, one in Python (NumPy and Pandas) and Java. What more should I do to increase my chances at an internship in 3 months?