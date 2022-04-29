19g618l2j9db in
Amazon offer, BA okay?
I was given an offer from Amazon for an early grad position; I've already accepted the offer as it was the best of the ones I received; however, I noticed that it says I need a BS for this offer.
For my school CS program, I will be receiving a BA in CS, not a BS. Will this be okay? It says to contact my recruiter if I won't be receiving a BS, but I realllyyyy don't want my offer revoked. Can they do this? What should I do?
4
1262
Sort by:
jerrypolkSoftware Engineer
Should be completely fine IMO. I highly highly doubt it matters. Let them bring it up if it really is an issue. The reason they asked that question was probably just to see if you'd graduate with some bachelors degree
1
19g618l2j9dbComputer Science at Boston University
Yeah thats I figured, but i just want to make sure i’ll be okay.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,341