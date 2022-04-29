Amazon offer, BA okay?

I was given an offer from Amazon for an early grad position; I've already accepted the offer as it was the best of the ones I received; however, I noticed that it says I need a BS for this offer.

For my school CS program, I will be receiving a BA in CS, not a BS. Will this be okay? It says to contact my recruiter if I won't be receiving a BS, but I realllyyyy don't want my offer revoked. Can they do this? What should I do?