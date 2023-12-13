Is leaving a stable company for a startup a terrible move?

Context: I work for a big company as a Data Scientist, but I'm not exactly having the time of my life, I'm not necessarily upset with it but it's meh on a good day. Now I'm supposed to be getting an offer from a startup in the next couple of weeks and don't know if I should accept it (money aside). It's in the fintech B2B space, got a bunch of good clients, only about 10 employees so far, got two branches in two countries and in the process in opening in a third. The move is kinda scary to me cause I got a lot of obligations at the moment and I guess startups are risky? Also, most startups in the US and Europe, etc. give stock options as incentive, that doesn't happen where I'm from. Any advice?