19g6xkw1caynf in
Lean Startup vs. Disciplined Entrepreneurship
As far as frameworks for people considering founding their own startups, I took a course that recommended Disciplined Entrepreneurship. But I have also seen many recommend Lean Startup.
Is there anyone out there who has read both and has an opinion as to which is more practical?
Disciplined Entrepreneurship: 24 Steps to a Successful Startup: Aulet, Bill: 9781118692288: Amazon.com: Books
Disciplined Entrepreneurship: 24 Steps to a Successful Startup [Aulet, Bill] on Amazon.com. *FREE* shipping on qualifying offers. Disciplined Entrepreneurship: 24 Steps to a Successful Startup
amazon.com
3
1503
Sort by:
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Imo, the reality lies in the middle. Both matter. You need to be able to rigorously focus (Disciplined Entrepreneurship), but also take feedback along the way to factor into your outputs (Lean Startup). Customers will tell you they want a faster horse. It's your job to figure out that the solution is a car
1
19g6xkw1caynfTechnical Program Manager
Just to confirm: you've read both books?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,341