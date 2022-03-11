Need Constructive feedback for my daily Leetcode problem solving YT channel. Just need feedback, not to promote anything

Previously I posted, asking that is it a good idea to create a YT channel, where I solve daily leetcode problems? The aim was to become good at solving coding problems, and I will have something cool for my resume.





I got positive response from fellow community members, and now I have been creating almost daily videos for the past month. Improving with my LC skills and video making skills.





I need constructive criticism of how I am doing, and how can I still improve. Can you please review some of the recent uploads and let me know how I am doing?





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC49H999tjewVmrdLoCWCs4g/videos





I am not intending to get Monetized by Youtube.

This is an experiment to see if I can get into FAANG by teaching LC problems, because in order to explain I have to study first, plus I can put it in my resume, also it will help others (that would be an added bonus).





PS: The purpose of this post is not to increase viewers, or generate traffic to my channel . But to gain critical constructive feedback from the community of like-minded individuals whom I can trust.