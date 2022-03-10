croads in
YC Internship Program for Summer 2022
If you're looking for an internship this summer, YC put up an application for startups that went through their program. I know a few friends who previously interned at YC companies and really enjoyed the experience. A couple even ended up joining their company full time afterwards.
More here: https://www.ycombinator.com/blog/join-a-yc-startup-summer-2022
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
This is awesome, wish they had this when I was in college!
