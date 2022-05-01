19g6ul0gxiv23 in
Possible offer?
The recruiter called me to share the update on the final interview(went to voicemail).I missed the call and asked to share the update on email but she said she wants to share each of the team’s feedback point so it would be easier on call.
Since, I had an hospital emergency so told her to call tomorrow.
My question is : is it a sign for a possible offer or do recruiters also set up calls to share negative feedbacks or no offers?
Would love to know your thoughts.
19g615kywp1ko3Software Engineer
Don't think too much it can be either
3
