Becoming a Software Engineer without a degree

Hello, I am currently in year 11 of high school an will graduate in two years. In about 5 months I will get access to a Windows desktop again. Then I will want to start learning Computer Science with Harvard's CS50 on edx. I heard of many people that got into big tech companies without degrees.

Can anyone report how hard it really is to get a job or an internship at a big tech company right after graduation if I learned let's say 4 hours a week for the 2.5 years till I graduate?

If you work at a big tech company or have knowledge about the topic do you have any tips on how you or other people got a job without a degree?