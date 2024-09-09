Joris Paul Leder in
Poll
Becoming a Software Engineer without a degree
Hello, I am currently in year 11 of high school an will graduate in two years. In about 5 months I will get access to a Windows desktop again. Then I will want to start learning Computer Science with Harvard's CS50 on edx. I heard of many people that got into big tech companies without degrees.
Can anyone report how hard it really is to get a job or an internship at a big tech company right after graduation if I learned let's say 4 hours a week for the 2.5 years till I graduate?
If you work at a big tech company or have knowledge about the topic do you have any tips on how you or other people got a job without a degree?
Closed
158 participants
2
2877
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Getting a job that young without a degree is going to be really really difficult. You don't necessarily NEED a degree to get into tech overall, so if you can build solid projects and really showcase your skills to companies, you'll have a shot. But it'll be A LOT of work.
9
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,585