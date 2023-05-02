Highschooler looking for insight from experienced software developers

I am currently in high school and I am trying to sort out an internship with a local tech company. Before I do I would like some insight from people already in the field. I would like to know what working as a software engineer is like. More specifically what does your average day look like, what are some challenges you experience in your job, and what someone in my position should do in order to get a head start? And if you feel comfortable with doing so can you list your position in the company you work at and what company you work at?