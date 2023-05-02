GioRamMez in
Highschooler looking for insight from experienced software developers
I am currently in high school and I am trying to sort out an internship with a local tech company. Before I do I would like some insight from people already in the field. I would like to know what working as a software engineer is like. More specifically what does your average day look like, what are some challenges you experience in your job, and what someone in my position should do in order to get a head start? And if you feel comfortable with doing so can you list your position in the company you work at and what company you work at?
DszklarzSoftware Engineer
I'm a Junior Software Engineer, in my organization my day to day work is picking up tasks and implementing the new business need or solving bug tickets. The biggest challenge is what Software engineering is all about: figuring out new stuff constantly: sometimes a task is a simple one, you know from the start what to do and just code it. But most of the time you have to find a new way or solve a problem nobody solved yet. This is the bread and butter of SE, you have to be aware of this before choosing this field, you will have to learn and find new things every day, if you don't learn you'll be the first to get replaced.
4
