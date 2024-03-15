lowkeydeveloper in
I’m mad at the tech market today
Ok let me tell you why quickly.
Interview for a senior level position
6 rounds
9 peoples involved
4 hours and 30 minutes
For them to tell me I'm not getting the position but I was "perfect".
No actionable feedback, nothing.
I'm so happy that I haven't tell anyone on my team that I was leaving. When I had the C-level call I thought I already had the position lol.
I'm starting googling again "how to open a coffee shop"
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Yeah unfortunately in this market, nothing is guaranteed. Even candidates who signed offer letters last year ended up having their offer rescinded from a couple of companies, so it's crazy.
1
lowkeydeveloperSoftware Engineer
Man, or whoever you are, this is sickening. And they get mad at you for job hopping lol. Only thing I can tell is always do whatever you need to do for you, loyalty isn’t something tech companies deserve
6
