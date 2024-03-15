lowkeydeveloper in  
Software Engineer  

I’m mad at the tech market today

Ok let me tell you why quickly.

Interview for a senior level position
6 rounds
9 peoples involved
4 hours and 30 minutes

For them to tell me I'm not getting the position but I was "perfect".

No actionable feedback, nothing. 

I'm so happy that I haven't tell anyone on my team that I was leaving. When I had the C-level call I thought I already had the position lol. 

I'm starting googling again "how to open a coffee shop"
3
1561
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Yeah unfortunately in this market, nothing is guaranteed. Even candidates who signed offer letters last year ended up having their offer rescinded from a couple of companies, so it's crazy.
1
lowkeydeveloperSoftware Engineer  
Man, or whoever you are, this is sickening. And they get mad at you for job hopping lol. Only thing I can tell is always do whatever you need to do for you, loyalty isn’t something tech companies deserve
6

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,529