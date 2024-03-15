I’m mad at the tech market today

Ok let me tell you why quickly.





Interview for a senior level position

6 rounds

9 peoples involved

4 hours and 30 minutes





For them to tell me I'm not getting the position but I was "perfect".





No actionable feedback, nothing.





I'm so happy that I haven't tell anyone on my team that I was leaving. When I had the C-level call I thought I already had the position lol.





I'm starting googling again "how to open a coffee shop"