Competing Offers: Private Equity vs Tech

Poll

Hello, I got an offer for a Private Equity firm as a Senior Technical Business Analyst at Oaktree Capital Management (156k) vs Business Analyst at TikTok (150k). Having trouble choosing b/t the two as they are different industries. Personally, I think the TikTok data is more interesting, but I would have a great opportunity to build a data model from the ground up at Oaktree. I have not had experience in both fields-so trying to make the best choice for me. Any advice or insight? Key for me is to build a strong foundation to serve me in the future - I think both are great for that, but not sure who is the winner here...





Oaktree:

Pros: prestigious firm and good for me to get my foot in the door in the finance world, lucrative, ambitious co-workers, easy to apply to MBA in the future and other roles

Cons: longer hours during busy season, tech stack not as developed as TikTok, current business need is to create a data model from scratch for the company (so more ambiguity)





TikTok:

Pros: well known tech firm, good pay, data to me is more interesting (cust behavior), tech stack is more established and workflows more solidified, lifestyle?

Cons: unstable, pay is less