Hi everyone,

I’m looking for a mentor and thought I might try my luck here.

About me: I’m a recent CS graduate focusing on backend development, currently working with C#. I always do my research, practice, and try to understand things on my own, but sometimes I feel lost and have questions. What I really need is some mentoring and someone to review my work. I promise I won’t waste your time.

If anyone can spare some time to help me out, I would be forever grateful!

Just comment, and I will reach out.

Thanks!