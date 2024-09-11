yous11 in  
Software Engineer  

A Mentor ?


Hi everyone,

I’m looking for a mentor and thought I might try my luck here.

About me: I’m a recent CS graduate focusing on backend development, currently working with C#. I always do my research, practice, and try to understand things on my own, but sometimes I feel lost and have questions. What I really need is some mentoring and someone to review my work. I promise I won’t waste your time.

If anyone can spare some time to help me out, I would be forever grateful! 

Just comment, and I will reach out.

Thanks!

JackieDaytonaSoftware Engineer  
You can email me at thisbunsenijustmade@gmail.com for initial contact.
5 YoE C# backend
1
yous11Software Engineer  
Thank you so much!, sent you already

