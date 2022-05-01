19g6uky2h57o0 in
How did you learn to become an EM?
What ressources did you use? What books did you read? Any courses or programs you can recommend?
If you're coming from being an IC/engineer, I'd highly recommend "The Manager's Path" by Camille Fournier. It's timely, relevant, and very accurate (at least as it compares to my experience in tech.) "Managing Humans" by Michael Lopp (aka Rands) is another classic. On a practical level, it's rather unusual to jump from IC to EM by changing employers. Most companies don't want to take a flyer on someone who's never managed before. With that in mind, you probably want to look for ways to make that lateral within a single company, so that when you leave, you're magically an "experienced" EM. Finding those opportunities can be non-trivial, depending on the company. My advice (again, assuming you're an IC engineer now) would be to slowly shift your focus from banging code to other high-impact, but non-coding, activities like interfacing between engineering and other functions (Product, Project management, etc) and then proactively helping others on your team at every opportunity you can find. You want to be able to say, "Look! I'm having more impact with my people interactions than I am with my coding. Is there a different role that could take advantage of that? Like EM?" But really, at the end of the day, it's about having the right track record, and then being in the right place at the right time. Best of luck!
