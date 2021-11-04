LegoMaster in
If given the choice, would you prefer lower base pay and higher equity or higher base pay and lower equity?
I'm a junior developer right now and I would choose higher base and lower equity. Realistically, I know my work won't make a BIG impact to the stakeholders.
How about you guys?
4
6157
Sort by:
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
It depends a lot on the company. If you plan on being there 4+ years and you really think they have a high likelihood of being acquired/ipoing then equity. But that is kind of like winning the lottery. Most of the time higher base is going to be the better bet.
3
coffeeplsSolution Architect
I agree, getting more cash on your hands is better rather than having equity for a company that could go under.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,339