Square/Cash App SWE interview
Anyone done this recently? Thinking about what the best way to prepare is since the questions are kinda different from leetcode.
Software Engineer
There's an initial phone screen then technical screen, followed by the usual coding, design, and behavioral interviews. Not square specific but generally helpful resource I saved a while back to prep: https://medium.com/@koheiarai94/60-leetcode-questions-to-prepare-for-coding-interview-8abbb6af589e
