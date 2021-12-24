Anyone on their FIRE journey?

Any FIRE fans here?

I don't hate tech, but I also don't love it. Coding is only fun if I get to take my time with it and if I can do it without the daily 7 AM scrum meetings.

I'm here for the money because I can't stand the idea of working until I'm 65. The rat race is tiring and I'm not about that office politics life. Remote work doesn't eliminate the politics either.

Financial freedom was probably the biggest deciding factor when I was choosing a career. FIRE ain't easy but I think it will be worth it once I can actually retire before I turn 50.

Anyone here on their FIRE journey or close to it? I would love to hear any tips or stories that you might want to share. :)