Non target to PE/VC possible?

consulting (in my case, it's sales strategy) to

VC / PE / IB (descending preference order)?

Would like some advice on how to go about it

and feedback on my profile.

Elementary details

Country- India

B-School- Non-target

Total Work Ex- 7.5 (initial 4.3 enterprise tech

sales, latter 3.2 in sales strategy consulting)

Reason for targeting this pivot- Money +

prestige + acceleration towards CXO table

Why now- I feel Al agents will drastically cull

middle management roles and skew income

and wealth inequality even more, and I want

to be on the side which will fare better

Has anyone successfully pivoted from