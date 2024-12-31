Blake0294 in
Non target to PE/VC possible?
Has anyone successfully pivoted from
consulting (in my case, it's sales strategy) to
VC / PE / IB (descending preference order)?
Would like some advice on how to go about it
and feedback on my profile.
Elementary details
Country- India
B-School- Non-target
Total Work Ex- 7.5 (initial 4.3 enterprise tech
sales, latter 3.2 in sales strategy consulting)
Reason for targeting this pivot- Money +
prestige + acceleration towards CXO table
Why now- I feel Al agents will drastically cull
middle management roles and skew income
and wealth inequality even more, and I want
to be on the side which will fare better
