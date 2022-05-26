NVIDIA experience

Principal Software Engineer, AI Infrastructure and Tools

Are you an experienced Software Infrastructure Engineer looking for an opportunity in Autonomous Vehicles Software? Come and join our international team! The continuous integration (CI) environment of Autonomous Vehicles Software (AV SW) group is a critical resource for our software developers and partners. NVIDIA is leading the way in groundbreaking developments in Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing and Visualization. The GPU, our invention, serves as the visual cortex of modern computers and is at the heart of our products and services. Our work opens up new universes to explore, enables amazing creativity and discovery, and powers what were once science fiction inventions from artificial intelligence to autonomous cars. What You’ll Be Doing: As a systems/infrastructure engineer in the AV SW group you will interact with our developers and infrastructure teams across the NVIDIA SW organization as well as with Mercedes-Benz counterparts. Together with key contributors from multiple teams, you will help to design, drive, craft, and verify improvements to our Bazel CI infrastructure for automated testing of modular software. In this role, it is vital to interact with others to make sure design and implementation goals as well as production timelines can be met by the contributors. Use your technical dexterity to help the implementation meet the requirements and contribute to fill in where SW pieces are missing. We all in the team feel rewarded by the fact we can support SW developers on their questions and formulate and advance their infrastructure needs. Your focus will be to provide a smooth test development and execution experience for NVIDIA and Mercedes-Benz engineers alike, both in CI and locally. Join us to make self-driving cars a reality over next years! What We Need To See: BS/MS in Computer Science or Computer Engineering or equivalent experience 15+ years of relevant experience. Solid systems engineering background Experience in implementing continuous integration solutions Good knowledge of Bazel and excellent scripting skills (bash, python, Starlark) Great communication skills and proven ability to coordinate for timely results Good understanding of programming and operating system concepts Strong interest in infrastructure work and development Dexterity with your favorite SW development tools Happy to contribute time to support others and to spread knowledge Ways to stand out from the crowd: Plenty of Bazel experience Great reviews from SW developers in the role of a supporting/infrastructure engineer Experience with docker, databases, visualization Flexibility to handle changing goals and perseverance in achieving them With competitive salaries and a generous benefits package, NVIDIA is widely considered to be one of the technology industry's most desirable employers. We have some of the most forward-thinking and talented people in the world working with us and our engineering teams are growing fast in some of the most impactful fields of our generation: Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Autonomous Vehicles. If you're a creative engineer who enjoys autonomy and shares our passion for technology, we want to hear from you. We are looking for great people like you to help us accelerate the next wave of artificial intelligence. If you’re creative and autonomous, we want to hear from you. The Colorado Equal Pay for Equal Work Act requires that NVIDIA provide the compensation range and benefits offered for this position if performed in Colorado. The base salary range for this position in Colorado is $230,400.00 - 316,800.00 USD. NVIDIA also offers a comprehensive benefits package. We provide health care coverage, dental and vision, 401(K), including company matching and after tax contributions, Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP), Employee Assistance Program (EAP), company paid holidays, paid sick leave, vacation leave, professional time off, life and disability protection. Employees in eligible sales and positions may also be eligible for commission. Base pay is based on market location and may vary based on factors including experience, skills, education, and other job-related reasons. NVIDIA is committed to fostering a diverse work environment and proud to be an equal opportunity employer. As we highly value diversity in our current and future employees, we do not discriminate (including in our hiring and promotion practices) on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender expression , sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability status or any other characteristic protected by law. #deeplearning

