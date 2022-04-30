Working on OSS products on FAANG or Small Companies

I am interested in working on open-source and want my next role to work on an open-source product. There are many open-source products in companies ranging from mid-size like kong, Gitpod, Hashicorp, TimeScaleDB and Grafana to large tech like Google, AWS, VMWare, RedHat, etc. Can someone help me in understanding what is the difference between working on the open-source products on FAANG and these small-size companies?