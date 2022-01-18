19g616kyj5aftr in
How soon should I reach out to recruiters before wanting to interview?
Hey everyone,
I'm wanting to start exploring some new job opportunities and I've started going through some leetcode problems. I figure for most FAANG companies I need about two months to prepare, so when should I go about contacting recruiters? Is now fine? Or should I wait until it's a little closer to the actual time I want to interview?
GardenSoftware Engineer
I feel like whenever you feel ready to go through the process, it's good to ask. You never know if they have any other positions that they think will be a good fit for you.
