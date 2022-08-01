leafs3598 in
DE Shaw Technologist Intern Interview
Hey! Does anyone know what types of behavioural and technical questions DE Shaw asks for their Technologist intern / FT roles? Thanks!
1
1430
Sort by:
Nsihn926jndkjbSoftware Engineer
Do you have a job description? I’d imagine the standard questions plus some company specific “interest gauging” questions. Like those that allow you to demonstrate your interest in the company and perhaps the team/organization you’d be working with.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,393