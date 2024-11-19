TechGeek99 in
Failed Production Engineer at Meta. Can I apply for SWE?
Only the system design feedback was poor and it led to my rejection. (Wasn’t prepared for P2P topic)
Recruiter said 1 year cool down period is only applicable for roles that has System Design Interview.
Since SWE E4/E3 has only DSA, can I consider applying for those roles?
1
1664
Sort by:
MetaRollingSoftware Engineer
They can see your other feedback. They say this but how much can someone improve in 1month if they had their whole life to be meta ready?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,606