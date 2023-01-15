BigB08 in
Transitioning from Data/Business Analytics to APM/PM roles
Hello All,
I am a graduate student pursuing Data Analytics Engineering. I am willing to transition from Data Analytics to Product Management. What can I do to stand out as an applicant for internships and full-time? I hope it is not too late to start, but I would like to hear suggestions from you all, and I really appreciate it. Thanks and have a great weekend guys. Cheers!!!
#2 Work on Data Products / Analytics Features in Product Management where both Data Analytics and Product Management Skills are handy and eventually make the move.
