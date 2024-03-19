Total comp. calculation is flawed for irregular vesting schedules

Total comp. for companies like Amazon that use a 5% 15% 40% 40% vesting schedule are being over reported.





For example, TC for SDE I at Amazon is reported at $175,815 (lets say 25k avg. annual stock). However, first year stocks will be 5k, so the TC is being over reported by 20k.





Vesting schedules are somewhat meaningless because by the 2/3/4th year, you end up renegotiating stocks anyways. It also doesn't account for the short average tenure at Amazon. If the average tenure is short, the majority of TCs will be over reported.





Change total comp. to annualized TC (existing employees) or 1st year TC (new offers).