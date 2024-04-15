SomeProductGuy in
How to move to US from Canada : Product Owner/Product Manager?
I know TN visa is granted once you have a job offer, but how to get one?
What portals or platforms exist where US employers post jobs sponsoring Canadians?Has anyone had experience migrating to the States?
IcemantechmanSoftware Engineer
There isn’t a dying need to get more tech talent from Canada but a lot of companies will consider you if you just need a TN I would talk to recruiters at companies you are interested in
