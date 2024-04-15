SomeProductGuy in  
How to move to US from Canada : Product Owner/Product Manager?

I know TN visa is granted once you have a job offer, but how to get one? 
What portals or platforms exist where US employers post jobs sponsoring Canadians?Has anyone had experience migrating to the States?

Icemantechtman Software Engineer  
There isn’t a dying need to get more tech talent from Canada but a lot of companies will consider you if you just need a TN I would talk to recruiters at companies you are interested in

