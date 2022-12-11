Luke Dutton in
Fun coding
Who all is doing Advent of Code this year and are you doing it with a familiar language or a new one?
Luke DuttonSoftware Engineer at SoFi
I hear you there. I just got back into it a couple days ago.
I’m using kotlin inside intellij.
I love the private leaderboard functionality too. My crew at work has quite a bit of fun with it
Now that I think about it though, I'm considering giving my team the last hour of the work day to do Advent of Code if they want.
I'm using a familiar language since I have limited time.