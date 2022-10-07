mrice in
How to ensure I get a return offer
I am going to be interning at a trading firm, and I've heard such firms can often have a low return offer rate. What can I do/should I do to ensure I get a return offer?
jamesroweInvestment Banker
Do your job, talk to everyone, and make sure you hang out with people if they. invite you out. It's a combination of all three with doing your job being the top prio. If you're not helping us make money, you're not an asset, literally.
