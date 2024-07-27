Confused on goals and things to focus on career progression





Before graduation, everything was relatively clear to me:

- I know that I would work after graduating and I know that work experience like internships would help and so that's what I did, I did 4 internships all in SWE Fields + I did lots of networking with top of students in my uni

- I had a personal goal to get into ICPC World Final, so I did lots of practice in Competitive Programming (I unfortunately didn't make it, though I managed to get Master in CodeForces, had ≥ 2800 leetcode rating and solved more than 3000+ problems)

- I know that a high GPA would relatively help me stand out so I did quite well (Had GPA with ≥ 3.75/4.00)

- Basically, I know what goal and things I would do in the future, and it was CLEAR to measure where I am and how far I am with the goal. And I try to effectively do things to get closer to my goal





But now I'm confused as hell, what goal should I pursue? I initially had the idea to become really good at being a software engineer, but I just can't find any good way to measure how "good" I am, software engineering is too damn broad





Wanted to find thoughts from here, especially those with long experience in the field, how do you find your goal and focus on the things that effectively move you towards the goal?





Now I focus more towards reading books, building connections, increasing soft skill, etc. Basically just good common skill to improve my career, but I'm not too satisfied if I haven't found that "clear path" yet

I'm a software engineer with 2 yoe, when entering the job life after graduating, I've always had this confusion on what to focus on or even what goal should I pursue.