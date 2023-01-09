Starting job

Hello, so recently ive decided to go back to school and major in computer science to hopefully become a software engineer but currently I have no experience in any tech related jobs (I worked in a sales position as well as customer service) and my coding skills aren't strong enough to apply for internships or part time jobs yet, I was wondering if theres any companys or jobs I can look into to keep me close to the industry that can help me learn a little without needing much experience in coding or IT. Any suggestions or help is greatly appriciated, thank you!