Please advice

I have been in Testing ( Automation & Manual ) for the last 9 years. I am getting a 100k CAD in Greater Ottawa Region to be a Senior QA for a telecom company. I want to get to the next stage but I am not sure what is that exactly. I want to create. I want to design. I want to learn. But I think I am a bit too late. Every employer requires experience. I would like to learn even if I get paid a bit lower too as I know I can do better in a couple of years if I get the right job. Any suggestions or advice is greatly appreciated. Thanks.