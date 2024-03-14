FrankieDa in
Time to delete your Glassdoor account
Saw this on HN: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=39705788
Seems like Glassdoor is dealing with some privacy issues with user accounts...
cheesymanHardware Engineer
"I stand behind the decision that your name has to be placed on your profile and it cannot be reverted or nullified/anonymized from the platform. I am sorry that we disagree on this issue. We treat all users equally when it comes to what is eligible to be placed on the profile and what is not, but we know that there are times our users, such as yourself, may not always agree with us. If you are not willing to allow your name on your profile, you will again need to complete Data erasure once you are able to. However, we cannot remove this for you or make the changes you wish to see for your name. This is my final determination. I, as well as multiple members of my team, have reviewed your request several times, and I am considering this matter closed." That's actually such a crazy response from their Content/Community Manager lol, unreal.
sean0xdevSoftware Engineer
Like honestly that should be a crime with mandatory prison time
