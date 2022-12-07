Thatperson26487 in
Advise on moving from big investment bank to smaller hedge fund or trading firm
Has anyone have had any experience with moving from a big invetment firms like JPM, Morgan to smaller hedge funds like Exodus or trading firms like Flow Traders?
My current role in big firm doesn't have much growth perspective and I am thinking if moving to smaller firms will be a step back. I am working as a senior dev, will probably grow into tech lead within couple years if I move internally. The new role will be more of senior eng/IC.
4
2246
Sort by:
eRo9akietFinancial Analyst
Flow traders is not a company you want to go to man. Haven't heard anything good about their tech dept.
Thatperson26487Software Engineer
What about prop trading firms like Akuna Capital, Surgetrader, etc?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,437