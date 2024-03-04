appeliphone in
Switching companies before parental leave
How friendly are public tech (FAANG and more, eg Coinbase) companies to new employees who are joining and go on parental leave within the first 12 months of employment? Particularly those who are remote friendly.
My spouse works in healthcare/biotech and makes it sound like none of the nice parental leave benefits kick in unless you're there a year.
I'm up for a change from my current role at a startup, and want to go back to a bigger company. Planning on kids fairly soon.
TC 201k + startup funny money
Edit: found this list https://www.levels.fyi/benefits/Paternity-Leave/
Only Amazon, Ernst and Young, Akuna Capital, Toast, appear to have any "time of service" requirement or constraint. May be more, only scrolled about 40% of the page.
Is it safe to assume if a company on that list doesn't have the requirement/constraints then there isn't one?
J9K9Software Engineer
Yeah when I was at Amazon, there was a 1-year cliff to be eligible for parental leave, but if I remember it correctly, they did allow a lot of time off. I would assume different companies offer different policies on this one but I feel like a lot of them will post that info on their benefits pages.
1
