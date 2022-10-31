UniqueTechie4 in
Round 3 tech assignment - Advice
I passed the first two rounds of interviews with a mid-sized start-up and they've asked me to do a skills assessment next. It consists of three challenges and I'm very comfortable with two of scenarios.
The one I need advice for is this. They've asked me to create a go-to-market workflow for marketing a major product launch. They've submitted the assumptions I need to build it out.
The team shared that they use Asana as a PM tool so I was thinking of creating my work there and submitting a link for them to review.
Thoughts on this? Should I create a diagram from scratch instead?
Any suggestions or thoughts would be greatly appreciated!
walletaTechnical Project Manager
Love this idea. If you can give them a real taste of how you'd organize in the platform, it'll be 100x more impressive than a diagram trying to communicate the same thing.
UniqueTechie4Project Manager
Thanks! Someone in another group suggested I do a mock-up and the company did say I could submit two ways of work for each challenge question if I wanted to. I may do that. The HM mentioned Asana a lot during the interview so I can at least do screenshots of my work as an option so they can see my work in the tool.
