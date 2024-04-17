HR5HR in
Tesla looks to approve $56B comp package for Musk
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cqqndqndpq5o
Tesla is asking shareholders to approve this $56B comp package for Elon that was shot down by a judge in January....
KartikJ0000Software Engineer
"Elon has not been paid for any of his work for Tesla for the past six years... That strikes us, and the many stockholders from whom we already have heard, as fundamentally unfair." Hmm, I think around 14,000 people who just got fired may think some other things are unfair as well.
JacknifeFrontend Software Engineer
Not paid for his work the last 6 years and yet still had $44B to blow on a twitter acq lol. I don't know how the shareholders approve of this when they just saw a 10% layoff because of declining sales and then think that the money they saved from payroll should be used to pay this guy because it's "unfair"
