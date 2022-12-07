Interview questions you've seen before

Rangers6 in
Hey all, I'm gearing up for interviews now for senior software engineer roles. This is the first time I'll have interviewed since getting my first job.
Back in the day, I would always be up front about having seen a certain problem before. That said, now that I understand the importance of leetcode prep and the like, I'm realizing the odds of me *not* seeing a problem I haven't done is significantly lower than my college days.
Is letting the interviewer know you've seen a problem before still the way to go?
feikaSoftware Engineer
first time I heard someone admit this tbh. what would they do back in the day? asking for research purposes lol
