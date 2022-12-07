Interview questions you've seen before

Hey all, I'm gearing up for interviews now for senior software engineer roles. This is the first time I'll have interviewed since getting my first job.





Back in the day, I would always be up front about having seen a certain problem before. That said, now that I understand the importance of leetcode prep and the like, I'm realizing the odds of me *not* seeing a problem I haven't done is significantly lower than my college days.





Is letting the interviewer know you've seen a problem before still the way to go?