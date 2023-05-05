Radford levels mapping?

I know a lot of tech companies use the Radford levels to help set their salary ranges. These are the Radford levels for IC's:





IC1 (Entry)

IC2 (Developing)

IC3 (Career)

IC4 (Advanced / Lead)

IC5 (Expert / Staff)

IC6 (Principal)





How do these normally map to software engineering titles? For example, which one is Senior Engineer, Staff Engineer, Senior Staff Engineer?