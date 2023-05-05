bb7hd4 in
Radford levels mapping?
I know a lot of tech companies use the Radford levels to help set their salary ranges. These are the Radford levels for IC's:
IC1 (Entry)
IC2 (Developing)
IC3 (Career)
IC4 (Advanced / Lead)
IC5 (Expert / Staff)
IC6 (Principal)
How do these normally map to software engineering titles? For example, which one is Senior Engineer, Staff Engineer, Senior Staff Engineer?
For an Engineering example, it'll usually go like this, at least where I've worked: IC1 = Associate Software Engineer IC2 = Software Engineer 1 IC3 = Software Engineer 2 IC4 = Software Engineer 3 / Senior SWE IC5 = Principal Software Engineer IC6 = Staff Software Engineer Any higher and you're getting into Senior Staff/Distinguished territory. Not all companies follow this exact mapping though, so that's why you'll see like Amazon L4 start at Software Engineer I, they don't really have an 'associate SWE' level. And some companies use different language, like Microsoft calls Principal level "Partner," etc.
