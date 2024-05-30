droider in
Worth jumping from Google to other FAANG for pay raise
(assuming I manage to clear interview bar) is it worth jumping from Google swe ML to meta (or Netflix) for L5 for hefty pay bump?
Is wlb too screwed at L5 at Meta?
I'm seeing very rapid hiring at Meta which makes me worried as visa holder that layoffs may be imminent.
madscience
It kind of feels like the big scale layoffs are done with, but there's definitely still a risk. I'd say it's still probably worth it. WLB at FAANG is so team-dependent that you can't really know until you get there really.
