INTC’s People manager ?

I had a totally bad experience in INTC that the firstline manager do not have enough technical background as the team is engineering team.





He was always proud of himself that I can be manager even I don't have technical knowledge as I only need to do people management task. It would be ok that if he have excellent capability to plan members' career ,to allocate reasonable bandwidth , or to make correct decision for the team. But unfortunately he did not since he's not able to judge members' job, I think it just reflect this company like to let those people who work by mouth not by hand to manage and make decision. It's also very terrible for the culture that those manager did not get punishment as the layoff always goes with team member first. One of the key issue is that this company have too much manager who do not take responsibility for technical detail especially in engineering team