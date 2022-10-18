Benhammida in
Should i switch to PM?
Hi,
I am a consultant in ERP implementation (2 years in the job) with 8 years of experience in corporate finances (Financial analyst and manager).
Product Manager seems interesting but i am not sure if I have the skills for it and if it is worth it?
Thanks in advance
limerickProduct Manager
PM is actually a lot more work. Managing stakeholders, back to back meetings, and spec writing. It isn’t a walk in the park by any means, but if you think it’s interesting and would be interested in diving deep into product, it’s a great and rewarding role. Also depend a lot on the company and what PMs expectations are there.
